Largest Wind Farm in North America Reaches Completion, Can Power 300,000 Homes

More on this:

1 Artistic Wind Turbine Wall for Homes Wants to Create Energy in an Eye-Pleasing Way

2 Australia Joins the Offshore Wind Energy Trend, Announces Its First Three Projects

3 Largest Wind Farm in the World Generated First Power, Can Produce 1.32 GW of Clean Energy

4 Second Major Offshore Wind Farm in the U.S. Receives Approval, Will Serve Long Island

5 First Wind Turbine Blade Factory to Be Built in the U.S. Will Cost Over $200 Million