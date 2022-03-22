Largest Wind Farm in North America Reaches Completion, Can Power 300,000 Homes

Renewable energy solutions provider GE Renewable Energy recently announced the completion of the largest wind project in North America, a 998-megawatt wind farm.
The Traverse Wind Energy Center was constructed in a single phase and it is located on private land north of Weatherford, Oklahoma, being powered by GE’s 2 MW turbines. It was developed in partnership with clean energy operator and owner Invenergy and it is part of an even larger wind energy project called the North Central Energy Facilities, which includes two other farms: the 199-megawatt Sundance Wind Energy Center and the 287-megawatt Maverick Wind Energy Center, both located in Oklahoma as well.
With a total of 531 GE turbines and a combined capacity of 1,484 MW, they are one of the largest wind facilities in the world. The Traverse wind farm was the third and last one in the aforementioned project. It boasts of being able to power 300,000 homes every year and it is a clean source of energy. Think of it as the equivalent of removing 325,000 cars off the road annually. It was a costly project that required $1.2 billion in capital investment, but it also created jobs and supported the local economy.
GE boasts of its 2 MW platform turbines being ideal for providing reliable and sustainable renewable energy to the region for many years to come, as stated by Steve Swift, Global Commercial Leader for GE. The North Central Energy Facilities represent an important step in the decarbonization process of the U.S. and wind power is a key element of this process.
These were productive times for GE, with the completion of the Traverse wind farm being just one of its latest accomplishments. LM Wind Power, which is a GE Renewable Energy Business, was also involved in the manufacturing process of the world’s largest thermoplastic blade, measuring 62 m (203 ft).
A prototype was recently unveiled, being a 100 percent recyclable wind turbine blade made from a thermoplastic resin (Elium) well known for its recyclable properties. It is also a lightweight and durable material. The project is called ZEBRA (Zero wastE Blade ReseArch) and brings together several partners: LM Wind Power, Arkema, CANOE, Engie, Owens Corning, and SUEZ.
