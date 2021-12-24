Australia Joins the Offshore Wind Energy Trend, Announces Its First Three Projects

More on this:

1 Largest Wind Farm in the World Generated First Power, Can Produce 1.32 GW of Clean Energy

2 Volkswagen Invests in New Wind Farm in Sweden, Its Largest Renewable Energy Project So Far

3 Second Major Offshore Wind Farm in the U.S. Receives Approval, Will Serve Long Island

4 First Wind Turbine Blade Factory to Be Built in the U.S. Will Cost Over $200 Million

5 First Wind Turbine to Run at 14 MW Has Begun Operation in the Netherlands