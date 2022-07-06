The Most Sustainable Company in the World to Launch a Hydrogen-Powered Vessel

Hydrogen as a better alternative to fossil fuel is still controversial, especially because the so-called “green” version that is obtained using renewable energy is not yet prevalent. But a Danish wind energy expert that was ranked the most sustainable company in the world this year is betting on it too, preparing to launch a pioneering hydrogen vessel.
You may not be familiar with this wind energy company’s name, but Vestas deserves to be known better because it was ranked the most sustainable company in the world at the beginning of this year. The Global 100 ranking is published by Corporate Knights, which analyzes the performance in terms of sustainability of more than 6,000 companies with revenues of over $1 billion each.
Plus, Vestas is also the Principal Partner of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, another confirmation of its support for clean energy.
One of the solutions that Vestas plans to implement in the future, on its way to becoming carbon neutral, is to replace conventional crew transfer vessels (CTVs) with hydrogen-powered versions. These are the boats that transport personnel working on offshore wind farms.
The hydrogen version, considered to be the first of its kind, will be built by Windcat Workboats and is estimated to operate with 37% fewer CO2 emissions compared to standard CTVs. It’s not 100% because the vessel is actually hybrid, fueled by both hydrogen and marine fuel. Plus, the Danish company admits that at least during the initial phase, it will be using grey hydrogen because the green one is not easily available in large quantities.
But the plan is to eventually “mature a pathway” towards offshore operations that will be fueled entirely by green hydrogen.
This alternative ship will first be tested as part of a pilot program at the Norther Wind Farm in Belgium, set to start on July 15 this year. The data from this program will then be used to start implementing hydrogen-powered offshore operations, confirming once again Vestas’ unique title.
