Large Offshore Wind Farm Project in the U.S. Uncovers Several Unexploded Munitions

Progress towards the large-scale use of clean energy and towards sustainability also includes maximizing the potential of renewable energy sources. In the U.S., a big step in that direction was achieved last year, when several large offshore wind farms were inaugurated. But the scars of the military past could pose a threat to that.
In November 2021, the first large-scale commercial offshore wind farm in the U.S. began construction. Vineyard Wind got its name from the famous Martha’s Vineyard that’s just 15 miles (24 km away). This pioneering wind farm will be comprised of 62 General Electric Haliade-X wind turbines, at a one nautical mile-distance apart from each other.
With an output of 800 MW per year, it’s set to be able to power more than 400,000 homes and businesses in the area. This will also help reduce carbon emissions by more than 1.6 tons per year, which would equate to taking more than 320,000 cars off the road.
Vineyard Wind reflects a change in the U.S. energy strategy, by expanding the potential of wind power from onshore wind farms to offshore projects. Until now, these were only done on a smaller scale. But Vineyard Wind paved the way for more large-scale projects to fully use the potential of the country’s coastal areas.
But unexploded munitions could become a serious bump in the road. NewScientist reports that UXOs were found both at Vineyard Wind and Revolution Wind, another large-scale offshore farm. UXOs (unexploded ordnances) represent any type of military ammunition or explosive ordnance “which did not function as intended.”
A couple of months ago, Vineyard Wind partnered with ThayerMahan, an autonomous maritime solutions provider. The HOS Mystique vessel then started its inspection work, including seabed and infrastructure survey.
Recently, it uncovered one UXO of approximately (453.5 kg) at a depth of 129 feet (39 meters). The wind farm operator said that it had notified the Coast Guard. Such UXOs are not uncommon, but they do require extra caution. According to NewScientist, in the case of both wind farm project sites, “the developers will have to work around them.”
