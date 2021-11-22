First Commercial-Scale Offshore Wind Farm in the U.S. Is Now Officially in the Works

More on this:

1 First Subsea Rock Installation Vessel for the U.S. Wind Market Is a $197M Investment

2 First Wind Turbine Blade Factory to Be Built in the U.S. Will Cost Over $200 Million

3 Riding Your Bike on the Blade of a Wind Turbine Is How You Advocate for Climate Change

4 World’s Tallest Wind Turbine Stretches 918 Ft Into the Air, Will Soon Be Tested in Denmark

5 First Wind Turbine to Run at 14 MW Has Begun Operation in the Netherlands