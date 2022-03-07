260 Ft. Eco Edison Will Be the First Wind Farm Service Operations Vessel Built in the U.S.

Three companies have teamed up to build the first Jones-Act-qualified wind farm service operations vessel (SOV) in the United States, which will play a crucial role in the growth of the country’s offshore industry, according to its developers.
Before we dive deeper into the topic, for those who are unfamiliar with the Jones Act, it is a federal law that requires all goods shipped between U.S. ports to be transported on vessels that are built in the United States.
Now back to Eco Edison, the vessel is the brainchild of Danish wind energy company Orsted, Eversource (energy provider based in New England), and Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO), an offshore marine vessel provider from Louisiana.
This first of its kind ship will be built at ECO’s shipyards in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida, thus creating over 300 jobs. The parts for the Eco Edison will be manufactured across 12 states in the U.S. The vessel will measure over 260 ft (approximately 80 m) in length and will be able to accommodate 60 crew members.
Eco Edison will be powered by four Caterpillar 3512E EPA Tier 4 generator sets, with each engine being rated for 1700 ekW. They will be configured for variable speed operation. For propulsion, the ship will use Voith Schneider Propellers, which are described as having a rapid thrust and steering response, as well as minimal noise and vibration. Last but not least, the Eco Edison will also come with extensive remote monitoring.
All in all, the SOV will be efficient, comfortable, will have low power consumption, and minimum greenhouse gas emissions.
Eco Edison should be delivered in 2024 and will be used to provide operation support out of New York, for Orsted and Eversource’s three offshore wind farms. Once they are all completed, they promise to generate around 1.8 GW of offshore power, which is enough to power more than a million homes.
