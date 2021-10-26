World’s First Oil Rig-Based Luxury Offshore Resort to Offer Extreme Adventures

A lot of people go on cruises to experience fun adventures at sea while enjoying high-end accommodation and dining. Soon, people will be able to do that in a more sustainable way by visiting the world's first offshore platform turned into a premium leisure and adventure park.
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) launched an innovative program called "The Rig." This unique tourism attraction is basically developed on an oil rig located in the Arabian Gulf. This project will unfold over a vast area of 150,000 square meters (over 1.6 million square feet), becoming the world's first tourist resort of its kind built on an offshore oil platform.
So, what can future tourists expect from The Rig? According to PIF, the resort will include three hotels with a total of 800 rooms and more than ten world-class restaurants. In terms of entertainment, "The Rig" will also be similar to an amusement park, tempting its guests with numerous adventure activities, aquatic sports, and extreme sports, including bungee jumping, skydiving, and roller-coaster rides. Live shows will also add thrills to the Rig's atmosphere, which promises to be an exciting one.
The resort will be accessible through a multitude of transport vehicles, including ferries, yachts, cruise ships, and helicopters – it will boast a large helipad, and its impressive marina will have enough room for hundreds of vessels. The Rig is set to become the world’s largest offshore multipurpose structure. Plus, PIF is committed to ensuring environmental protection in the project's area.
This project is part of PIF’s 2021-2025 strategy for bringing innovation to Saudi Arabia’s entertainment and tourism sectors and is expected to attract visitors from all over the world. The official launch date and additional details have not been released yet, but "The Rig" sounds like a promising project that could inspire others as well to integrate sustainability considerations into future touristic developments.
