Richard Branson’s Luxurious Safari Camp in Kenya Wins “World’s Best Hotel” Award

Sir Richard Branson is famous for his space-related endeavors and will be known for generations to come as “the first billionaire to win the space race”, after his company, Virgin Galactic, achieved the first commercial flight to space. However, like all billionaires, his projects are numerous and diverse. One of them, a luxurious safari camp in Kenya, was just voted “the best hotel in the world”.
While the “race competition” is getting tighter and people have the unprecedented opportunity to actually buy tickets to space (as long as they can afford it), tourism here on Earth is still booming. Before exploring uncharted territory, people still want to indulge in the beauty this planet has to offer. And, if they’re able to do so in the most luxurious setting available, even better.
Richard’ Branson’s hotel in Kenya is precisely the embodiment of these two concepts: high-class accommodation and direct contact with the wilderness, in all its beauty. Actually, it’s a 12-tented safari camp placed right in the private Olare Motorogi Conservancy, part of the wider Maasai Mara ecosystem. Called Mahali Mzuri, which means “beautiful place” in Swahili, this unique safari camp integrates luxurious tents right in the middle of nature and offers spectacular game drives twice per day.
It’s not surprising, then, that it was voted “World’s Best Hotel” in 2021, by the Travel & Leisure readers. Rated based on location, facilities, service, food and overall value, Mahali Mzuri won many hearts and made it to the top position, out of 100 hotels. Voters apparently raved about this place’s luxurious features, communion with nature and excellent service.
Part of the Virgin Limited Edition collection, Mahali Mzuri can accommodate maximum 24 guests at a time, which makes it very intimate. Each of the luxurious tents feature a private deck, an ensuite bathroom and can be configured with king or twin beds. Guests get to enjoy incredible game drives, with all meals and drinks included, and access to wireless internet and laundry service.
Of course, staying at the “world’s best hotel” doesn’t come cheap. Tickets during high season can go as high as $1,520 per night, for one person. But that’s certainly more reasonable compared to a ticket to space.
