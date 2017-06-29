World's Longest Motorcycle Burnout Recorded In Poland

If you were planning on breaking the longest burnout
record soon, you now have to beat a famous stunt rider from Poland who cooked hist tire for over four kilometers.
Yes, it’s measured as a distance because Maciej “DOP” Bielicki did a continuous rolling burnout over a distance of 4.479 kilometers (2.78 miles) on the 20th of May this year. The record was just validated by the Guinness World Records, and it officially stands from July 2017.
The record was set on the first attempt, and the bike on which it was set was the latest Harley-Davidson Street Rod
powered by a 750cc V-twin. The previous record was set last year in the USA on 1,200 cc H-D model but only covered 3,7 km (2.3 miles).
“I have been preparing for this attempt for a month,”
Bielicki said. “Last week before the attempt I spent practicing on the bike I was going to break the record on, so Harley-Davidson Street Rod. The route was a bit of challenge, because it was not a straight line. It’s a regular street by which Harley-Davidson Rzeszow dealership is located, which was shut down for the traffic for the time of the attempt.”
“It contains two crossings I had to go through and I one roundabout I had to turn around at. Besides, in various places of the route there were different road slope angles, which made the continuous drift and burn-out challenging, but eventually, everything went well. I am very happy that we made it and I would like to thank everybody involved in making this attempt successful,”
he further explains.
The event was organized by GOC Harley-Davidson Rzeszow, the biggest H-D dealer in Poland and Central-Eastern Europe together with Game Over Cycles (GOC), which is a custom motorcycle manufacturer owned by the dealership.
As with the bike used for the stunt, it was a stock unit with commercially available tires. Despite this, GOC is best known for making the world’s first tattooed motorcycle.