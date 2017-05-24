autoevolution

“The World’s Fastest Indian” To Be Memorialized At Bonneville

 
Fifty years have passed since Burt Munro hopped on his Indian Scout Streamliner at the Bonneville Salt Flats and made history. To pay homage to that event, Indian Motorcycle is teaming up with Kiwi racer Lee Munro, Burt’s great nephew, to recreate the legendary run.
The speed run will happen on Sunday 13th this August, but the team won’t be competing in any specific class. It will purely be making a run on the salt flats to pay homage to the legendary Burt Munro and to set a speed record on a modern Indian motorcycle.

Called the “Spirit of Munro Scout”, the bike that Lee will pilot is a current Indian Scout that has been specially modified for the task. The powertrain was upgraded, and a slick aerodynamic shell covers most of the bike.

“Motorcycling is about shedding boundaries and limitations to go beyond the norm, and there is no better example of that than Burt Munro,” said Reid Wilson, Indian Motorcycle Marketing Director. “Driven by unparalleled determination and a legendary passion for the pursuit, Burt Munro embodies the spirit of Indian Motorcycle, and we couldn’t be prouder to honor his legacy with an updated version of his historic record on the Bonneville Salt Flats in August.”

Indian’s team of engineers volunteered to be part of the project and worked after hours to complete it, being fueled by their own ambition to push beyond boundaries.

There will be several test runs taking place in El Mirage, California, before Lee takes to the Salt Flats of Bonneville, where hopefully the track’s surface conditions will allow this year for an attempt.

Born and raised in Invercargill, New Zealand, the same town as his great uncle, Lee Munro first entered the two-wheeled sport via downhill mountain biking. Soon he moved on to motorcycle street racing, and his most recent win is in the vintage class at the Methven Street Races this year on a 1941 Indian.

A replica streamliner with a ThunderStroke 111 engine will also be on display at Bike Shed London this coming weekend to pay homage to the ultimate bike shed builder Burt Munro.
