Japanese Rider Smashes 500 KM Wheelie World Record

 
4 May 2017, 15:23 UTC ·
by
If you thought Dougie Lampkin's record break last year was hard, this guy here must be a superhuman for toping that by quite a lot - some hundred of kilometers to make yourself an idea.
Yeah, so what Dougie did last year was to become the first man to ever wheelie the entire Isle of Man TT. He did it normal traffic conditions on a Vertigo Ice Hell 300 trial bike that was slightly modified for the attempt.

However, Japanese rider Masaru Abe managed to smash the world record for a continuous wheelie at the Kawaguchi Auto Race facility in Saitama, Japan, by going 500 kilometers (310.6 miles) with the front wheel up in about 13 hours. Oh, and he did it on a 125 cc scooter.

Although the track was oval-shaped, Abe maintained a speed of 40kph through excellent body balance and throttle work for lap after lap (688.495m per lap) with 39.2km achieved after the first hour.

After two hours, Abe started to experience lower back pain and had to take some painkillers while still on the move. Powered by practice runs of over 10 hours, Abe managed to carry on bravely.

Eight hours and 18 minutes in, he managed to smash the previous 331 km (193.2 miles) record set by Yasuyuki Kudo. He raised his left arm in victory and pointed to the sky to huge cheers from the assembled crowd.

However, after 12 hours, he was crying out in pain and shouting about the fact that it hurts and he wants it to stop. The pain became too much to tolerate an hour later and Abe brought his front wheel down at a breathtaking distance of 500.5332 km, which was more than enough to earn him the Wheelie King name.

“If I didn’t go further than what I thought my own limit was, then someone else would,” Abe explained. “I thought if I was going to try and break the record, then I would have to post unattainable numbers that would leave people totally speechless. That was the most pain I’ve ever felt. Both of my arms were numb from the pain and I had lost feeling in them. My vision was blurred... I was only partially conscious. I was completely dehydrated. I’d never experienced that before.”

His initial target was to clock in 600 km (372.2 miles). Still, an honorable achievement which should stand for years on.
