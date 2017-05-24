New Awesome Colors For Indian Chieftain Limited

Since its launch, which happened about a month ago, the Indian Chieftain Limited
has become the fastest-selling bagger in the company’s history. Initially available in Thunder Black only, the model now gets four new very attractive colors to expand the range.
The Chieftain Limited can now be had in Silver Smoke, White Smoke, Star Silver over Thunder Black, and Wildfire Red over Thunder Black. Priced between $24,999 and $25,699, the model will be available in new color schemes across the U.S. and Canada starting mid-June.
“With Chieftain Limited, our aim was to deliver a more modern version of the Chieftain with a bit more attitude than its predecessors, and the response from the market has shown that the new design has resonated extremely well with our customers and dealers,”
said Reid Wilson, Director of Marketing for Indian Motorcycle. “Considering the significant demand we’ve experienced, the expanded new colorways couldn’t be coming at a better time.”
But the colors aren’t the only amenities that differ the Limited from the standard model. It also features a new lower-profile, sawed-off open front fender, and a new ten-spoke 19-inch contrast-cut front wheel matching with the 16-inch rear one.
Dual 300mm floating front rotors with 4-piston calipers, color matched headlights bezel, and streamlined leather saddle are completing the more sleek and modern look of the cruiser. You also get keyless ignition, anti-lock brakes, 100-Watt audio system, chrome highway bar, power-adjustable windshield, and remote-locking luggage cases.
As with other Chieftain models in the stable, the Limited variant comes with the new Ride Command
seven-inch infotainment system which can be operated via handlebar switches or directly through touch input. Indian Motorcycle made efforts to put out this unique system on the market, offering crips and clear graphics, advanced customization options, and smartphone compatibiliy.
Powering this neo-retro behemoth is the Thunder Stroke 111 engine offering 119 -lb-ft of torque available from low to mid-range.