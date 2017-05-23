World’s Fastest Motorcycle Going For Another Record This Summer

The Top 1 Ack Attack is currently the world’s fastest motorcycle and plans to raise the bar even higher this year by giving it another try in exceeding its previously set 376.363 mph (605.697 km/h) top speed.

The twin-engined streamliner is going to make a run for a new record on the remote Salar de Uyuni salt flats high in the Andes Mountains between August 3-8, 2017.The team wanted to do this again for the past 3 years, but rain and poor salt conditions at the Bonneville Salt Flats were not suitable for the attempt. The Bolivian desert also looks more promising being longer and offering a better surface.“Bolivia has been selected because it has a much longer run up and down of 16 miles versus about seven miles at Bonneville,” explains Ack Attack pilot and three-time World Land Speed record holder Rocky Robinson. “This makes it safer, too. Wheel spin on driven – not thrust/jet – streamliners is a danger, so the acceleration has to be very gradual to avoid awkward handling. Distance is your friend!”Salar de Uyuni is the world’s largest salt flat, measuring 4,086 miles (10,582 square kilometers) with an elevation of 11,995 feet (3,656 meters) above sea level. The high altitude will play havoc with the fuel management, and the harsh conditions will take their toll on the entire team, but Robinson says they are on a mission not only to defend their record, but also the be the first motorcycle to break the 400 mph (643.7 km/h) speed barrier.“When we started to build the Top 1 Ack Attack in 2003, our goal was to exceed the record of 322 mph that had stood for 16 years but in the back of my head was the thought that we could build a bike to actually go 400 mph,”said Mike Akatiff, builder of the streamliner.The Ack Attack streamliner get its power from two Suzuki Hayabusa engines which are heavily modified to produce over 1,000 horsepower. This is sent to the rear wheel via dual Regina 530 ZRP Oring chains that are water cooled.