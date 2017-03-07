autoevolution
This Man Broke The World Record For Most Miles Riding On A Track For 24H

 
We ended last year with a world record for the longest wheelie, but we start 2017 with one for endurance on a motorcycle as Carl Reese rode over 2,000 miles in Texas.
It is now confirmed and written in the books that on February 25th, at 4:27 AM CST, Carl Reese set out to break the Guinness Book of World Records for the Greatest Distance in 24 hours on a motorcycle on track.

His attempt was successful and was held at the Continental Tire Proving Grounds in Uvalde, Texas, totaling 2,119 miles (3,410.2 km) in less than 24 hours, breaking the existing 2,023.5 miles (3256.5 km) record belonging to Matthew McKelvey in 2014.

Top speeds reached 141 mph (226.9 km/h) with Reese carrying an average of 92 mph (148 km/h) including all stops during the 22 hours and 52 minutes on the track. The official average speed for the entire 24 hours was recorded at 88.3 mph (141.9 km/h).

That’s because at 3:49 a.m. CST on February 26th, Reese was stopped by his safety team and master mechanic Jay Carson of West Valley Cycle Sales, who had inspected his tires and said he needs to stop as they were busted and didn’t have any new ones.

Thus, Reese completed the record with 1 hour and 18 minutes to spare on his trusty BMW K1600GT that got specially modified for the event. Don’t worry, it wasn’t something extraordinary as the bike got a specially-made fuel tank that holds 8 extra gallons, light BST carbon fiber rims, an EarthX lithium battery, two recording devices, and a set of Clearwater Lights as the track was not lit at night.

Reese affectionally calls his motorcycle “The Spirit of Cannonball Baker” after the famous Erwin “Cannonball” Baker who set 143 records in his lifetime. Baker was an endurance legend who started the famed “cannonball run” from Los Angeles to New York City on a motorcycle back in 1922!
