"World's First Electric Utility Wagon" Uses a 900W Motor To Ease Your Burden

Advertised as the “world’s first electric utility wagon”, the e-Wagon is designed to take the burden off, literally. This four-wheeler comes with electric power assist and all-terrain wheels, to give you a boost of power regardless of the purpose you're using it for.
The e-Wagon is the creation of Outisan, a Hong Kong-based manufacturer that specializes in making products that can make the outdoors more accessible. With its folding design and relatively small dimensions, the electric wagon is compact and easy to transport in your car or store at home.
When fully expanded, the e-Wagon measures 40.5” (102.8 cm) in length, 22.4” (56.8 cm) in width, and 25.6” (65 cm) in height. The utility vehicle weighs under 40 lb (18 kg) with the battery included and offers a maximum payload capacity of up to 180 lb (81.6 kg). It is equipped with a 200Wh battery that is easily removable and slides to the front of the utility wagon. It offers a range of up to 7 miles (11 km) per charge, with less than three hours required for the battery to fully charge.
The front-wheel drive of the e-Wagon relies on a 500W motor with a peak power of 900W and provides both uphill and downhill assistance, with the wagon also featuring hill-descent control, a gyroscope, and motion sensors.
To make it suitable for various types of conditions and terrains, the e-Wagon is equipped with 4” wide, high-density rubber tires with a diameter of 7”, suitable for anything from asphalt roads to hiking trails, grass fields, and seaside beaches. Outisan also made the e-Wagon waterproof, so you can easily clean it with a water hose if it gets messy. The interior fabric is also removable and you can throw it in the washer.
Other notable features of the electric utility wagon are the front and back LED lights that allow you to use it in the dark, USB & Type-C ports to charge your devices on the go, handle activation, and a touch-sensitive control panel.
Right now, Outisan’s e-Wagon is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. You can get one for a pledge of approximately $450, with the estimated delivery date being March 2023. The video below will let you take a better look at the utility wagon.
