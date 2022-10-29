"World's Fastest Shoes" Boost Your Walking Speed by 250 Percent, Are Powered by AI

Shift Robotics claims to have discovered a “magical new way to walk, but at the speed of the run”. It relies on the Moonwalkers, touted as the world’s fastest shoes.
The Moonwalkers are meant to make you feel like having a moving walkway on your feet. While they look like your regular skates, they are in fact a smart mobility device powered by an intuitive artificial intelligence (AI) drivetrain. They use machine learning algorithms and adapt to the user’s gaits.
Versatile and designed to fit any shoe, the Moonwalkers have padding on the straps, quick-release magnetic buckles, come with electronic brakes, and weigh 4.2 lb (1.9 kg) each. They are built for both smooth and rough terrains and can be worn everywhere, from sidewalks to hills, on the train, bus, in your office, and so on. Shift Robotics claims that its smart shoes offer an increase in your walking speed by 250 percent, helping you move at the speed of a run and reach your destination in less than half the time you’d normally require.
What makes the Moonwalkers offer all of the aforementioned benefits is a brushless, 300W DC motor (with a maximum torque of 8Nm) that distributes its power across eight wheels. As explained by the manufacturer, the 8-wheel patented drivetrain “consists of overlapping wheels to simulate much larger diameter wheels to climb over uneven terrain”. There are also two additional wheels at the toe, which include a one-way locking clutch.
The Moonwalkers can reach a top speed of 7 mph (11 kph) and pack a 3Ah battery that offers an average range of 6.5 miles (10 km) per charge. Charging the shoes can easily be done via USB-C and takes around 1.5 hours.
One cool thing about the shoes is that even if you reach the top speed, you can stop in less than one meter (3.2 ft). Not just that, but the Moonwalkers automatically regulate your speed when you’re going downhill.
Multiple other smart features are included with the world’s fastest shoes too, including two modes, Lock and Shift. They can be controlled and changed via foot-driven gesture control. By default, the Moonwalkers start in the Lock Mode, with the electronic brake locking the wheels. Lifting your right heel in the air and rotating it clockwise toward the left leg will switch the shoes to Shift Mode, allowing you to start your fast walk.
The state-of-the-art Moonwalkers are now live on Kickstarter and you can get a pair for a super early bird price of $900. Deliveries are estimated to begin in March 2023.
So if you’re curious to find out more about the world’s fastest shoes, take a look at the launch video below.
