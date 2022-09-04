Escend Blades Electric Skates Place 800W of Power at Your Feet, Can Be Used With Any Shoes

With urban traffic getting more and more chaotic, micromobility vehicles are a welcomed change of pace. And you don’t necessarily need something as big as an electric scooter or bike to help you get around easier and more conveniently, because there’s something even smaller available, offering an equal amount of power.
Advertised as the first electric, in-line skates made for everyone, the Escend Blades represent a fun, fast, and eco-friendly way to commute.
The skates feature a design that allows you to use them with almost any of your favorite footwear. Built to be used both on and off-road, the Escend Blades can tackle any terrain, thanks to their wheels with 105 mm (4.1”) in diameter tires and to their rugged construction. All the electronics and the batteries are encased in a solid, durable, aerospace-grade aluminum shell that can handle countless bumps and heavy impacts. Each blade weighs 3.7 kg (8 lb).
They use a 2-point mounting system with mounting points from 160 mm to 195 mm (6.2” to 7.6”), allowing you to use the skates with your favorite shoes. They are also compatible with UFS and Powerslide Trinity boots, with adapters being available to purchase as add-ons.
But the best part about the Escend Blades is their power, with the skates each packing a silent but powerful 400W hub motor, totaling 800W of power down at your feet. The skates can reach a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph) and can easily go uphill. There are three riding modes available and the skates come with a remote control that allows you to control the speed, braking, and even skate in reverse.
As for the range of the Escend Blades, they claim to last 15 km (9 miles) per charge, with the battery requiring two hours to go from 0 to 80 percent charged.
The Escend Blades are now seeking funding on Kickstarter and a pledge of approximately $740 will get you your very own pair. Shipping is estimated to begin this October.
Take a better look at the Escend Blades in the video below.
