All-Terrain Escend Blades May Prove To Be the Capable E-Skates We've Wanted All Along

Folks, they're called the Escend Blades, and currently, this startup project could be the answer to the electric inline skates you've dreamed of for years. Heck, I'm an avid blader and have had a pair of boots on my feet since I was six years old. Well, the moment I saw this electrified pair, I knew I had to bring them to your attention.
However, let's look at the minds and hearts behind this project. So far, a lot about the manufacturer behind this EV isn't available; we're presented with a few team members and told that October 2020 was the month when this concept hit the drawing board. Considering this is a startup, that's fine, yet this project's Kickstarter page showcases all the stages this design went through before this campaign was even launched. And yes, it's all quite compelling.
So, what are we being promised? As I explored this EV, I noticed that a Super Early Bird deal will run you £640 ($735 at current exchange rates). Yet, for this price, you'll be receiving nothing more than the blades you see in the gallery, and I'm not talking about with a boot, just the blades with wheels that act as nothing more than an electrified platform for the inline boots you already own. Drop the classic rail, attach the Escend platform, and off you go. That simple.
this manufacturer also produces a version of the Escend that includes a doop boot, which allows you to simply step into the skates with your everyday shoes. For riders who want to push all their power into the ground and like the rigidity of a solid base, the startup also plans to offer metro boots too. Sounds like they have all ranges of rollerbladers covered.
What about how these buggers perform? Overall, each set of blades (without a boot) is built out of aluminum and fitted with 105 mm (4.1 in) wheels. From there, each blade features a 400-watt motor that's suitable for speeds upwards of 25 kph (15.5 mph) and can climb a hill with a gradient of 20 degrees. That's one steep hill. With each motor powered by a 5.2-amp-hour battery, you'll be able to achieve a range of 15 km (9.3 mi). All that's controlled from a handheld controller with a thumb throttle.
That also seems to be the only downside to this trinket: its limited range. But, what the Escend lacks in distance, it makes up for with other abilities. For example, a 400-watt motor is quite the powerhouse for something so small, and what that means is that these buggers are strong enough to even handle off-road excursions. Sure, part of that is also due to the size and shape of the wheels – rounded and suitable for wet and dry conditions- but a strong motor is still essential, and that typically sucks the juice right out of your battery box. Oh, and something about being able "Endless Spinning" too.
entirely fair. The fact of the matter is that these battery packs are replaceable/removable, so you should be able to pick up a few extra packs and double, even triple, your range. It all depends on the size of your backpack. Speaking of backpacks, the ability to remove the battery packs means these buggers should be able to be taken onto a plane. Not to mention that the size of the Escend Blades ensure you can take them with you onto a bus, in an elevator, on a train, in a taxi, you name it.
At the end of the day, the only thing I'm bummed out about is that I didn't know about this project while it was looking for brand ambassadors; I would have loved to be one of them and test these buggers until my legs or the blades gave out. Maybe it's not too late. Considering there are still seven days until the campaign ends (at the time of writing this article), I might be able to get in on the action, and you can, too. What a beautiful age we live in.
However, let's look at the minds and hearts behind this project. So far, a lot about the manufacturer behind this EV isn't available; we're presented with a few team members and told that October 2020 was the month when this concept hit the drawing board. Considering this is a startup, that's fine, yet this project's Kickstarter page showcases all the stages this design went through before this campaign was even launched. And yes, it's all quite compelling.
So, what are we being promised? As I explored this EV, I noticed that a Super Early Bird deal will run you £640 ($735 at current exchange rates). Yet, for this price, you'll be receiving nothing more than the blades you see in the gallery, and I'm not talking about with a boot, just the blades with wheels that act as nothing more than an electrified platform for the inline boots you already own. Drop the classic rail, attach the Escend platform, and off you go. That simple.
this manufacturer also produces a version of the Escend that includes a doop boot, which allows you to simply step into the skates with your everyday shoes. For riders who want to push all their power into the ground and like the rigidity of a solid base, the startup also plans to offer metro boots too. Sounds like they have all ranges of rollerbladers covered.
What about how these buggers perform? Overall, each set of blades (without a boot) is built out of aluminum and fitted with 105 mm (4.1 in) wheels. From there, each blade features a 400-watt motor that's suitable for speeds upwards of 25 kph (15.5 mph) and can climb a hill with a gradient of 20 degrees. That's one steep hill. With each motor powered by a 5.2-amp-hour battery, you'll be able to achieve a range of 15 km (9.3 mi). All that's controlled from a handheld controller with a thumb throttle.
That also seems to be the only downside to this trinket: its limited range. But, what the Escend lacks in distance, it makes up for with other abilities. For example, a 400-watt motor is quite the powerhouse for something so small, and what that means is that these buggers are strong enough to even handle off-road excursions. Sure, part of that is also due to the size and shape of the wheels – rounded and suitable for wet and dry conditions- but a strong motor is still essential, and that typically sucks the juice right out of your battery box. Oh, and something about being able "Endless Spinning" too.
entirely fair. The fact of the matter is that these battery packs are replaceable/removable, so you should be able to pick up a few extra packs and double, even triple, your range. It all depends on the size of your backpack. Speaking of backpacks, the ability to remove the battery packs means these buggers should be able to be taken onto a plane. Not to mention that the size of the Escend Blades ensure you can take them with you onto a bus, in an elevator, on a train, in a taxi, you name it.
At the end of the day, the only thing I'm bummed out about is that I didn't know about this project while it was looking for brand ambassadors; I would have loved to be one of them and test these buggers until my legs or the blades gave out. Maybe it's not too late. Considering there are still seven days until the campaign ends (at the time of writing this article), I might be able to get in on the action, and you can, too. What a beautiful age we live in.