3D-Printed Sneakers Inspired by the Lexus IS 350 Are Not Made for Walking

Carmakers and shoe companies team up more often than you think. Nike did crossovers with Porsche and Aston Martin in the past, while Fila and Puma created Ferrari-inspired sneakers at some point. So it's not surprising to see RTFKT release its own car-based sneakers.
Probably a premiere for the shoe industry, these sneakers are inspired by a Lexus. The 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport, to be precise, and they even feature 3D-printed parts. Obviously, the sole resembles a tire, while the front of the sneaker includes elements that mimic the Lexus spindle grille and the sedan's carbon-fiber splitter. The latter is 3D-printed to mimic carbon-fiber weave, as are the inserts on the sides.
While it doesn't look much like an IS 350's front end (seriously now, do you really expect a shoe to look like a car?), these sneakers incorporate materials from the actual sedan. There's black NuLuxe (Lexus talk for synthetic leather) and gray stitching on the sides, both features sourced from the car's seats.
There's also a Lexus badge on the top velcro strap, an F Sport tag on the side, and IS 350 lettering in the back. To top it all off, RTFKT used a vibrant blue color based on Lexus' spectacular Grecian Water hue, freshly introduced in 2021.
If you already grabbed the piggy bank and the hammer, it's best that you keep them intact for another occasion. The Lexus-inspired sneaker will not be available for sale. That's not entirely bad news, though. Limited-edition RTFKT shoes are really expensive, to the extent that you can actually use that money for a down payment for a real Lexus IS.
In related news, the IS 350 F Sport was recently overshadowed by the IS 500 F Sport Performance, packed with a 5.0-liter V8 engine rated at 472 hp and 395 pound-feet of torque (478 PS and 535 Nm). That's a solid 161 horsepower and 119 pound-feet (163 PS and 160 Nm) more than the V6-powered IS 350.
