Wooden Block Turns Into 2023 Toyota Camry in 804 Seconds, It's Inspiring to Watch

Some people are more artistically inclined than others, but that doesn't mean they'll reach their goals without having to work for them. All good things take time. As talented as you may be, you still need to polish your skills and put in the effort required to get wherever it is that you're going. If you happen to see an artist at work and think to yourself "That looks easy", you're probably underestimating their efforts.
It has been a while since we've last watched the guys over at Woodworking Art turning a plain block of wood into a scaled-down replica of a car. They've been constantly putting out projects this year, and their 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty was the most spectacular one so far.
But they always seem to come back to Toyotas, as this brand has proven to be most successful in their endeavors so far. This time they didn't go for an SUV or a pickup truck, instead, they've chosen the 2023 Camry as a source of inspiration.
The new video they posted is just over 13 minutes long, but it is of course a short review of what it took for the transformation to occur. The whole project was completed after 35 consecutive days of working, and that should give you a better perspective of what it takes to build a car out of a block of wood.
What you're about to see might inspire you to start a similar project at home, but you're going to need quite a few tools to get it done. These guys have perfected the process, but it probably took them years and years to get to this level.
The video is mesmerizing to watch, to say the least, and you'll never look at these wooden cars the same again. While some people could probably muster up the patience of undertaking the task, you also need to visualize the result to make it happen. Some of the finer details of the car such as the front grille, the engine bay, and the interior parts look especially difficult to create.
But these guys aren't backing away from it all. You can order one of these items so that you can display it at home, and we expect it to be a four-figure price given all the work behind it. If you can't afford that level of commitment, you can always find several different metal diecast options for less than $100 in online stores.
