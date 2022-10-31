Wooden Block Turns Into a Toyota SUV in 315 Seconds, It's Not as Simple as It Sounds

Earlier this month, I signed up for a woodworking class, which I was certain would only require my presence for three days. It turned out that I needed to go to the shop for five days in a row. It took me a total of almost 15 hours to carve out a relatively simple wind instrument, and I had blisters on my hands for another week after that. Woodworking takes patience, skill, time, and tools, and I now have so much more respect for the craft.

14 photos