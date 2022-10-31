Wooden Block Turns Into a Toyota SUV in 315 Seconds, It's Not as Simple as It Sounds

Earlier this month, I signed up for a woodworking class, which I was certain would only require my presence for three days. It turned out that I needed to go to the shop for five days in a row. It took me a total of almost 15 hours to carve out a relatively simple wind instrument, and I had blisters on my hands for another week after that. Woodworking takes patience, skill, time, and tools, and I now have so much more respect for the craft.
More and more kids and grown-ups are considering the idea of becoming full-time content creators these days. Getting involved in this industry will be quite easy, but success won't come overnight. Anyone can shoot a basic video by using his or her phone today, and there are plenty of video editing software options that you can turn to develop the final product. But first, you need to have a topic, an idea, something that's going to draw in your viewers and keep them connected.
And that's so much more difficult to achieve in 2022 than it was 20 years ago. There are only 24 hours a day and seven days a week, and people have a limited amount of time in which they can choose to watch YouTube videos. But you're "fighting" for that piece of attention against millions of other creators. So you can't afford your content to be too long, boring, or downright annoying. We've featured stories from the guys over at Woodworking Art several times before, and they're always inspiring to watch.
Their videos are usually seven to 15 minutes long, and they've perfected the craft to a level you'll rarely see anywhere else. With that in mind, it may sometime feel like what they're doing is easy, but let's just agree to the fact that it's not. In their most recent video, they've opted to build the mid-size, Hilux-based SUV that goes by the name of Toyota Fortuner.
Given the limited time viewers have to follow such a complex build, they've opted to shorten the video to just over five minutes. But they've also made it clear that it took 30 days to turn a simple wooden block into a model car with functioning suspension, direction, opening doors, hatch, and hood among plenty of other details. Suddenly, customizing diecast cars doesn't sound as difficult anymore.
