Widebody Toyota Supra Replaces Ferrari in a Rendering You'll Struggle to Forget

Have you ever wondered what drives digital artists to create photorealistic renderings that keep us in front of screens for longer than we like to admit? Let's take the story of this digitally modded Toyota Supra, for instance.
The Mk IV Supra has stayed true to its name, which is derived from a Latin prefix meaning "to go beyond": this was a sports car born with grand tourer genes, but it became a tuner car icon and, of course, a social media sensation (we all know the OMG reactions is causes).
Obviously, the Supra is also one of the favorite children of the virtual tuning realm. After seeing examples that have been taken above and beyond in the name of standing out, it's quite refreshing to see that the work we have here focuses on a balanced approach.
For starters, the rendering isn't just about adding aero to the Japanese toy. Instead, as explained by Karan Adivi, the mind behind the pixels, the vehicle and the background are a trip down memory lane, Dubai setup and all.
"A full 3D scene. I tried recreating from one of my memories from childhood [...]. I remember seeing a Ferrari in a similar location at a gas station in Dubai and felt like recreating it, this time with a cinematic look for a more night drive effect," the artist explains on Instagram. And, given the iconic status of the Supra, it's no wonder it has replaced the Prancing Horse in the enthusiast's dreams.
Then there's the lack of a rear wing—these days, the number of real of virtual builds sporting overly enthusiastic wings seems to be larger than ever, so we're glad to be able to focus on the widebody every once in a while. There's no reason to fret about the downforce, though, as it seems to be generated using a massive diffuser, which is flanked by exhaust tips that are just as generous.
As for what happens up front, the 90s styling of the custom bumper meets a generous splitter that takes care of the said aspect. And would you look at those end plates!
PS: You can check out the final slide of the Instagram post below to see just how polished this rendering is.
