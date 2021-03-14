Toyota Supra With "Supreme Aero" Varis Widebody Is Peak JDM Tuning

5 A Closer Look at Bulletproof’s Scion FR-S Concept One

Daniel Song can be considered a true Supra fanatic. After putting together a Pandem widebody beast for SEMA, he's now letting Hoonigan check out his second "baby" which is fitted with the Varis widebody kit. 14 photos



About a year ago, Hoonigan AutoFocus was in Japan to check out the prototype for this widebody. It's now available to buy from



The changes continue down the side with fender flares and wider side skirts. Acid green accents are used to bring out the sharpness of the lines. Of course, you can't play with a Supra without installing lowered suspension or big wheels.



There's a very interesting story behind the build. The lockdown meant that Varis didn't feel urged to make the production kit. So Daniel Song contacted them to speed up the process, and this ended up being the first Supra ever fitted with the finished product.



The Supra is just a BMW? Well, even though it might not have the same impact as the original model, it's allowed so many interesting builds, while the inline-6 is proving to be a sturdy tuning platform. Obviously, this is more of a street poser, but it's got a Garrett-based turbo upgrade and makes extra power.



