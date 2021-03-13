Toyota Supra With Lambo Doors and Ultra Widebody Is the Ultimate Flex

The Toyota Supra is still the talk of the town, one of the few sports cars to leave a mark on this otherwise SUV-obsessed market. But while some owners are pursuing the performance this car used to be known for, some are also after "riced" looks, which is totally understandable.
If you think about it, Toyotas used to be some of the most ridiculously customized Japanese cars out there, right up there with Hondas. Obscenely large wings, goofy wheels, and spoilers that looked like carnival props - we've seen it all.
The only reason the "ricing" of Toyotas slowed down is that they stopped making cheap Celicas, although the 86 did inherit its responsibilities. In any case, Vertical Doors Inc. just released this widebody Supra with "Lambo doors," and we think it's a first.
In their YouTube video, the kit is described as a prototype. And although the Supra convertible from Japan also had vertical doors, this is likely the first time you'll be able to buy a set and install them yourself. The product is going on sale at $2,200 and the official website says this is can be fitted to the factory bolt pattern using only common tools. Of course, if you've never taken doors off a car, it's probably a bad idea to treat this as a DIY.
Lambo doors take a little while longer to open too, so why would you want a slightly less practical setup on your sports car? For style, obviously. This stands out in an ocean of Supra, and it's not like it was practical before the doors were fitted.
That's unmistakably the look of an HKS widebody kit, which costs $7,000 plus another $4,000 of the wing. The Toyota has lots of exposed carbon fiber parts, special coilover suspension, and a catback exhaust, just to name a few of the mods. Heck, this might even be the car HKS showed at SEMA 2019 since it was roughly the same color.
