Widebody Tesla Model 3 "Hacker Edition", Future Doesn't Have to Be Boring

Some people find electric cars rather boring when it comes to exterior design. For these, there are various kits that can be fitted and the cars get a more aggressive look.
Those who are not satisfied with the design and factory color of the Tesla Model 3 should check out Robotcraftsman's offer. They say that you won’t find a better widebody kit for the Tesla Model 3 anywhere else.
This kit is £3,460 (around $4,073) and includes the big GT wing, front bumper + lip, hood/bonnet, widebody arches, and side skirts, rear bumper, and rear diffuser. Carbon fiber options are also available. Price excludes tax and delivery. Also, assembly charges and customs fees will be paid separately.
The bodykits are made-to-order products. Very important for those interested in modding their Teslas: there are no refunds once the order has been placed as the product goes into immediate production.
For this kit to be truly enhanced, much larger wheels would better fit the new over-fenders. The front ones should have 19″ 9.5J, ET -33, while those on the rear axle should be 19″ 11J, ET -40, which means that for the changes to be complete, the total amount to be paid will eventually be higher.
A digital air management suspension system from AirREX is also highly recommended for a bespoke fitment. The company suggests that fully-adjustable coilovers can be used in some situations, but recommends AirREX Air Suspension to all clients.
Those who want to put this bodykit on their Tesla should keep in mind that they need to cut existing fenders and quarter panels, so they should get some professional installation, although some of the clients have been successful with DIY installations.
The Tesla Model 3 with "Hacker" widebody looks good from the front and side, but it's the rear that's the most spectacular of all. That big GT wing leads us to think of a car with a sportier pedigree: something like the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
This kit is £3,460 (around $4,073) and includes the big GT wing, front bumper + lip, hood/bonnet, widebody arches, and side skirts, rear bumper, and rear diffuser. Carbon fiber options are also available. Price excludes tax and delivery. Also, assembly charges and customs fees will be paid separately.
The bodykits are made-to-order products. Very important for those interested in modding their Teslas: there are no refunds once the order has been placed as the product goes into immediate production.
For this kit to be truly enhanced, much larger wheels would better fit the new over-fenders. The front ones should have 19″ 9.5J, ET -33, while those on the rear axle should be 19″ 11J, ET -40, which means that for the changes to be complete, the total amount to be paid will eventually be higher.
A digital air management suspension system from AirREX is also highly recommended for a bespoke fitment. The company suggests that fully-adjustable coilovers can be used in some situations, but recommends AirREX Air Suspension to all clients.
Those who want to put this bodykit on their Tesla should keep in mind that they need to cut existing fenders and quarter panels, so they should get some professional installation, although some of the clients have been successful with DIY installations.
The Tesla Model 3 with "Hacker" widebody looks good from the front and side, but it's the rear that's the most spectacular of all. That big GT wing leads us to think of a car with a sportier pedigree: something like the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.