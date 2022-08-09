Tesla Model Y Is on Track to Become the Best-Selling Vehicle on Earth, What About Mars?

Tesla Model Y is the best-selling vehicle from a revenue perspective this year and is set to become the best vehicle in terms of volume by next year’s end, according to Elon Musk. This is a prediction that Musk made one year ago.
The common wisdom says that Tesla is poised to bleed the EV market share to the established car makers entering the EV market. This is logical, considering that Tesla was once the only one selling electric vehicles but is now one of the many competing in this field. Nevertheless, nobody considered that Tesla would erode other carmakers’ market share. This has become obvious in the past months, and now Elon Musk reminded everyone that Tesla Model Y is poised to become the number one selling vehicle in the world, and rather soon.
This is interesting since many things that Elon Musk promises seldom prove true. Nevertheless, this one seems spot on. In April 2021, Musk said that the Model Y would become the top-selling vehicle based on revenue in 2022 and total units in 2023. The Tesla Cyber Roundup was where Musk confirmed that his remarks came true, and the Model Y is already the top-selling vehicle by revenue. It’s not far from fulfilling the other Musk’s prophecy and becoming the best-selling vehicle by volume in 2023.
This is one of the few predictions Musk made that actually have a chance to come true in time. After all, the Model Y is already the best-selling electric vehicle in the world. Right now, the Toyota Corolla is number one, with a little over one million units sold in 2021. For comparison, Tesla sold a total of 936,222 EVs last year. Nevertheless, the EV maker is rapidly ramping up production at its four gigafactories and is on track to sell 1.3 million EVs in 2022.
With Giga Texas and Giga Berlin running at full capacity, there’s little doubt that Tesla Model Y can become the best-selling vehicle in the world next year. This is especially true as the new gigafactories are optimized for Model Y production. Considering that Tesla will likely sell every Model Y it builds, more than one million units will be sold by the end of the year. This is even more impressive considering the Model Y price of around $70,000.
Seems quite likely at least based on revenue in 2022 & possibly total units in 2023— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2021