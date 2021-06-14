autoevolution
Widebody Mercedes-AMG G 63 “Savage” Packs 700 HP, Costs $400,000

14 Jun 2021, 8:35 UTC ·
Headquartered in Schaumburg, the guys at Savage tuned this G 63 with $190,000 worth of goodies that include upgrades for the oily bits and visual drama. The Illinois-based aftermarket outfit has also taken the force-fed V8 to 700 ponies and the top speed limiter to 149 mph (240 kph) just for the hell of it.
The widebody makeover further includes 700 pound-feet (950 Nm) of torque, which is why the Savage 63 can shoot to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.2 seconds. Priced at just under $400,000 with 111 miles (177 kilometers) on the clock, this one-off leviathan also features start/stop memory, aluminum VTA blow-off valves, a high-flow air filter, and a mid-pipe upgrade for the side-piped exhaust system with four outlets.

Spruced up with 23- by 12.5-inch wheels including the rear-mounted spare, the ominous-looking sport utility vehicle also rocks 375/25 all-terrain rubber boots with Savage branding. The brake calipers also exhibit the company’s name, along with the black-painted grille, red-glow taillights with LED daytime running lights, and the air vents behind the front wheels.

40-millimeter lowering springs are worthy of note as well, giving the widebody flares and bumpers the perfect stance. Matte carbon-fiber inserts can be found in the guise of underride guards, front and quarter panel inserts, the LED-accented roof bar, roof-mounted rear wing, and D-pillars.

Savage used carbon fiber extensively for the interior as well, but with a gloss finish to complement the black leather upholstery with a diamond pattern on the seats, white stitching, and silver trim pieces. Even the steering wheel brings the point home with a square-ish design, matter-black accents, perforated leather, a little bit of Alcantara, as well as contrasting red stitches.

The finishing touches come in the guise of branded floor mats and a JL Audio subwoofer with a custom-made concealed enclosure and bass adjustment knob. The question is, are these mods worth the equivalent of not one, but two brand-new units of the G 63 and a GLS 450 on the side?

