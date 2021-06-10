Loaded Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupe Going for the Price of Four Average SUVs

Currently, if you live in America, you can have the GLC in AMG flavor either as the regular SUV (two options), or as a coupe in three variants, namely 43, 63, and 63 S. Given how that magic S letter is only available for the coupe version, we chose to talk about that today and see what we can make of it.
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupe is the SUV you should get if you plan to drive the most powerful version presently available. The 4.0-liter biturbo under the hood is rated at 503 horsepower and 516 lb-ft (699 Nm) of torque, amounting to an acceleration time from naught to sixty of 3.6 seconds.
The thing kicks off at $85,550, destination charge included, and for that kind of dough, you get it in black or white and with 20-inch 5-spoke wheels. For the interior, you can go at no extra cost for one of five leather combinations in black, grey, Platinum White, Red Pepper, and yellow, and you can throw in four trim choices, three in wood and one in aluminum.
As usual when it comes to cars, there’s a lot more one can do to improve on the base specification. Mind you, the starting price may include a rather rich list of styling choices but does not give one access to things like ventilated front seats, three-zone climate control, or the widely-praised MBUX Interior Assistant, just to name a few.
There is, of course, a long list of things one could very well do without, such as the $650 brushed aluminum running boards or the $250 AMG Crest LED logo projectors, but as usual, we’re going to select all of them and see just how expensive the SUV can get.
Because we’ve gotten the hang of the Mercedes configurator already, it doesn’t take long for that sum to be revealed: it’s exactly $111,360, about as much as a regular Joe would pay for possibly four SUVs of a more modest lineage.
What does one get for that much? An ultra-powerful German SUV rocking Selenite Grey Magno paint, 21-inch AMG forged cross-spoke black wheels, three exterior packages (including one in carbon fiber), and a gloss black lip spoiler to really make the fancy rear stand out.
We’ve spent most of our virtual money on options, a reality we’re accustomed to by now. We threw in there an 8-inch-wide Head-Up Display, wireless charging, the convenience of opening the trunk with a simple mock kick under the rear bumper, and, for the safety of the passengers, side-impact airbags to complement the seven airbags we would have gotten anyway.
Also for safety, we threw in the massively expensive (in fact, the priciest item on our list) AMG Ceramic Composite Front Braking System. It’s a fancy name for 15.8-inch carbon-fiber-reinforced ceramic discs rocking bronze-painted calipers.
As part of our AMG Month coverage this June, we’ve performed similar configurations on seven other Mercedes-AMG models available in the States. For what it’s worth, the GLC 63 S fits the pattern, and it is already the fourth to cross over the $100,000 mark, after the C 63 S ($106,000), E 63 S ($133,860), and the champion so far, the S 63 Cabriolet, one we managed to spec all the way up to $230,680.
