WHO Launches Campaign to Reduce Urban Speed Limits to 20 MPH

World Health Organization (WHO) notes that more than 1.3 million people pass away in road traffic crashes every year. That translates as a person losing their life every 24 seconds, and it's a scary statistic that calls for action. WHO is planning to take it by reducing speed limits in urban areas to 30 kph (20 mph) with the goal in mind of cutting down to half the percentage of traffic fatalities by 2030.
Due to the current health crisis, mobility has declined overall since early 2020. People started to work from home and most found an opportunity to save money on gas. Consequently, there have been fewer road accidents, but the number of fatalities has not reduced in the same proportion because people are still driving at higher speeds.
Studies show that 40-50 percent of drivers exceed the speed limit. Each 1 kph (0.62 mph) rise in speed causes a 4-5 percent increase in fatal accidents. At the same time, if the speed is reduced, the risk of death and injury decreases significantly.
According to WHO, last year, the UN General Assembly established the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 with the ambitious goal of avoiding at least half of all road traffic incidents by 2030.
The UN Global Road Safety Week, which is held between 17th-23th May, marks the 6th campaign with hundreds of activities planned and hosted by government ministries, UN agencies, civil society organizations, and private companies. The campaign aims to secure policy commitments at the national and local levels and implement 30 kph (20 mph) speed limits in urban areas.
Various international organizations, foundations, and private businesses have now signed an Open Letter asking for low-speed streets worldwide. Many cities have already started to implement 30 km/h (20 mph) speed limits. This includes cities and zones from Brussels, Paris, Spain, Bogotá, Colombia, to Accra, Ghana, Ho Chi Minh City, and Vietnam.
