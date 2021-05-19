Ford Mustang GTA Is How a Big Block Veteran Looks 54 Years After It Was Made

1967 can be considered the year when Ford finally realized what a monster it created by unleashing the Mustang three years earlier. That’s because this was the year when the Blue Oval decided to throw into the fight the might of big block engines against the flood of muscle cars the competition was already hurtling at the Mustang.
Although technically still in its first generation, the Mustang got bigger and meaner starting in 1967. In a bid to accommodate the larger big-block engines, the car underwent a styling change and was gifted with a more pronounced face and more muscular lines.
The family continued to be offered as a hardtop, fastback, and convertible, boasting various performance numbers depending on the variant. The one you’re looking at, shining its Lime Gold body and black interior as if it had just rolled off the assembly lines, is a convertible from the GT side of the family.
Or should we say a GTA, given how this one uses the C6 3-speed automatic transmission. It pairs it with an S-code 390ci (6.4-liter) engine topped by a Holley 4-barrel carburetor and rated at 320 horsepower back in its day.
The car looks as good as it does because of restoration work performed sometime in its past by an unnamed garage. The past few years of its life were spent in a private collection called John Lucey, and that kept it clear of the wear and tear some of its siblings are experiencing.
Equipped with power steering, front disc brakes, factory air conditioning, the Rally Pac, and redline tires wrapped around steel wheels, this 1967 Ford Mustang GTA fastback is going under the hammer these days in Indianapolis.
Mecum, the house tasked with selling it complete with the specs manual and restoration photos, hopes it can fetch as much as $100,000 for it.
