What You Need to Run Waze on Android and iPhone in 2022

Waze is right now an essential part of the app arsenal of many drivers out there, and it happens for a very, very good reason.
After two years of uncertainty, the nightmare traffic is back, so we need a way to find a faster route to our daily destinations. Waze can help us with this, as the crowdsourcing engine it’s using allows the app to be in the know about what’s happening on the road and, more importantly, where it’s happening.
And given Waze is such a helpful tool when it comes to dealing with bumper-to-bumper traffic, here’s what you need to run the app on your device.
First and foremost, it goes without saying Waze requires a permanent Internet connection to do its magic. However, you can still run the app, even if you are offline, but of course, you wouldn’t be able to take advantage of its great routing algorithms if the Internet connection is missing – here’s a guide on how you to use Waze when a data connection is not available.
If you want to use Waze on Android, you need a device that runs at least Android 6.0. Codenamed Marshmallow, this operating system version was launched in 2015, so it goes without saying not a lot of phones and tablets out there are still using it. Most users are already on the latest Android versions, so this requirement shouldn’t cause any particular headaches.
Things are a little bit more complicated in the Apple world. Waze quietly updated the system requirements in June this year, so right now, the app requires at least iOS 14 (previously, the app could also be installed on an iPhone running iOS 13).
And last but not least, one of the essential requirements for Waze in order to work properly is a GPS sensor and full access to it. This component is required to figure out where you are, so proper calibration is also needed for a more accurate navigation experience.
