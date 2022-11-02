Manslaughter Trial Involving Tesla on Autopilot Will Start on November 15

On January 19, we told our readers about a fatal crash involving Autopilot. On December 19, 2019, Kevin George Aziz Riad activated Autopilot in his Tesla Model S. When the car left a freeway at high speed in Gardena, Los Angeles, it ran a red light and killed Gilberto Alcazar Lopez and Maria Guadalupe Nieves-Lopez by hitting their Honda Civic. The trial about this crash will happen on November 15 and promises to be water-shedding.

