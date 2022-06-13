What Color Makes the Difference When Reselling Your Car

The latest research has confirmed the influence of body color on the resale value of the car. The depreciation of a car depends on several factors. These include, first and foremost, the car's age, mileage, and technical condition, as well as engine version and trim level, but this is not a closed list.
It is said that people often "buy with their eyes" and that is why the price of a used car is also influenced by something as subjective as paint color. This is confirmed by the results of a study conducted by experts at iSeeCars.
The company compared the prices of more than 650,000 three-year-old used cars and determined the average depreciation rate of vehicles by car color.
Yellow is generally the vehicle color that retains its value best. It depreciates 70% less than vehicles of other colors. Orange comes second. It's also good to know that the colors with the highest depreciation are gold and brown.
White, black, gray, and silver are the most popular car colors and depreciate at a rate close to average. Beige, a relatively unusual car color, also depreciates at a rate close to average, while purple, red, green, and blue - hold their value better than average.
Car color fading also varies depending on the type of vehicle. For the SUV segment, iSeeCars found that the color that holds its value best is yellow, while beige depreciates the most.
Bright and unusual colours are the least depreciating for SUVs. Yellow-painted examples actually have a higher value after three years, and orange and green have the lowest depreciation.
For pickup trucks, beige holds its value best, while brown depreciates the most. Purple is holding its value best in the sedan segment, while black is depreciating the most.
On the other hand, in the case of convertibles, bright colors retain the most value, while neutral colors depreciate the most.
Minivan lovers should know that blue depreciate the least, while brown depreciates the most.
