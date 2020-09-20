What Are the Green and Orange Dots on CarPlay After iOS 14 Update?

5 The Latest iPhone Update Is Causing New Problems on CarPlay

iOS 14 is out now with plenty of improvements in all key areas, and just as expected, CarPlay is getting some love too. 20 photos



But in addition to all of these, CarPlay also benefits from extra privacy enhancements that are available on iPhones too.



And among them, there’s a new set of colored dots that show up on the screen, both on the iPhone and CarPlay.



More specifically, Apple has introduced new privacy indicators that are displayed in the top right corner on the iPhone and in the app bar on CarPlay to let users know that specific features are being used.



For example, the orange dot that shows up on the screen indicates that an application is using the microphone. Theoretically, the microphone can be activated by apps that require voice input, such as a navigation tool or the phone app, so if you see this orange dot without you actively running something that would require such hardware, then you need to check what’s going on.



The same for the green dot, which indicates that the camera is being used by an application. Needless to say, the green dot should rarely make an appearance on CarPlay, but again, if the camera is activated without you running a dedicated app that uses it, then something might not be right.



The most important highlight is, of course, the addition of support for wallpapers, a feature that users have been drooling after for many years already. What's more, CarPlay in iOS 14 also includes support for new app categories, such as tools aimed at electric vehicles.