Waze 101: Using the App with Voice Commands on Android Auto and CarPlay

Including Google Assistant, that is, which is now available in English on Android and iPhone (and also on Android Auto and CarPlay).In other words, thanks to Google Assistant integration, you can control Waze using nothing more than your voice.First and foremost, if you use Waze as a navigation solution and you don’t care about reports (although you should really do because that’s its main purpose), you can just tell Google Assistant to “navigate to [address]” to configure the app to a specific destination. On the other hand, if you already defined your home and work addresses in Waze, you can just tell the assistant to “take me home” or “drive to work.”In case you want a different route, the “show alternative routes” command should come in handy. You can also say “show route overview” or “show turn by turn directions” for more information on the configured route. When you reach your destination, saying “stop navigation” is the command you need.Additional navigation options can be configured with voice commands too, and you can instruct Waze to pick a route with or without highways or tolls by telling Google Assistant to “allow/avoid tolls/highways.”If you’re looking for a specific point of interest around, it’s enough to say “find gas stations” or “find parking” and Google Assistant should require Waze to look for such information.Needless to say, what sets Waze apart is its community-driven reporting system, so you can use the app to alert others about traffic jams, speed traps, road hazards, and accidents. To do this without touch input, it’s enough to just say “report [item]” – instead of item, insert anything like traffic, crash, police, hazard, flood, construction pothole, fog, ice, or roadkill.