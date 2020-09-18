Waze on Android Auto Turns Black Randomly, Not Even Google Knows What’s Going On

The experience with Android Auto in the car is far from flawless, everybody knows it, but as it turns out, the phone version of the app comes with a series of bugs of its own.
Most recently, users have come across a glitch that’s causing Waze to just turn black all of a sudden while in use, and right now, nobody seems to know what’s going on.
The whole thing was first reported earlier this summer, and an Android Auto team member said they were trying to reproduce the issue in an attempt to look for a fix but failed to do so.
“Unfortunately, we were not able to reproduce the issue. Your bug reports will be helpful for further investigation, we'll send you an email with the instructions how to capture a bug report. Please reply directly to the email,” a message that was posted in July reads.
No other information has been provided since then, despite more users coming across the glitch and turning to Google’s forums to report it.
At first, everything seems to run correctly on Android Auto for phones, with Waze loading correctly. But after a few taps in the app, the Waze map just turns black, despite the navigation still working in the background, according to several users who have confirmed this behavior.
“Same issue. Android auto on Razer Phone 2 with pie. Works fine I till I switch to another part of Android auto in back. Still gives direction but it's black. Works fine outside of Android Auto. Phone was fully reloaded with no restore and same issue,” one user explains on Google’s forums.
Of course, turning to the generic workarounds that are available on Android, and which include clearing the cache and the data of the apps or re-installing them, doesn’t seem to make any difference, so it’s up to Google to come up with a fix.
But as it turns out, not even the search giant can figure out what’s going on, so for now, users coming across this problem have no other option than to wait.
