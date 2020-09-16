Waze Announces Major App Update with Highly Anticipated Features

The first highlight is support for trip suggestions, which means that with this update, Waze will be able to look into historical data and determine driving patterns. Using them, the application would try to guess where you’re heading, thus offering a route and traffic information in advance.Projected to launch next month, this feature will work similarly to how Waze is currently offering suggestions to the favorite locations that you use the most. For example, the app can already show the route to your home or the office if you drive to these locations at the same hours every day, so the trip suggestions are an evolution of these capabilities with a modern approach.Waze has also officially announced Lane Guidance, a feature that actually launched earlier this year and which is now available on iPhone and Android. Inspired from its sibling on Google Maps, Lane Guidance looks at your route and provides a visual indicator to recommend the lane you must be using for your next turn.Traffic notifications are also getting an improvement with this update, so Waze will be able to display notifications for both frequent destinations and planned drives. In other words, if you use Waze every time you drive, the app should be able to learn all the patterns and then provide you with traffic data whenever you’re about to leave without even touching the mobile phone.Waze says it has also refined its ETA estimation engine to be more accurate during these times when people don’t drive as much as they did before the global health issue.Google Assistant is now available in French, Spanish, and Portuguese right withing Waze, while the music player has been updated with support for Amazon Music too.No information has been provided on Waze coming to the CarPlay dashboard.