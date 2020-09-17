Prepare To Witness the Meanest BMW R nineT of Them All

5 New Waze Features to Be Announced Next Week, Major CarPlay Update Likely

3 Bizarre Waze Bug on CarPlay Causes Music to Use Only Some Speakers

Waze Update with Critical Fix for Android and Android Auto Officially Announced

One of the glitches that users have come across after updating their devices to Android 11 concerned Waze, the Google-owned traffic navigation app that’s supposed to help us get around crowded cities. 8 photos



In an announcement released recently, Google acknowledges the issue but says that a fix has already been prepared and it should go live next week with a new app update.



In other words, you don’t need an Android patch for the whole thing, and Waze should return to working normally when you install version 4.67.



“Thanks for reporting Waze GPS issues on Android 11. The Waze team prepared a fix in the next Waze version. Please update your Waze version to 4.67, which will start rolling out next week,” a member of the Android Auto



The current version of Waze that you can download on Android and Android Auto is 4.66.1, and it was published on August 20. On the other hand, the most recent beta is 4.66.4.904, and it went live on September 5.



Waze will also get a bunch of new features on both iPhone and Android, as the Google company



The highlights include the lane assist tool borrowed from Google Maps, a feature that has already launched in some regions earlier this year. Furthermore, Waze will soon learn your driving patterns and offer trip recommendations right on your lock screen, all without having to launch the app.



For now, however, we just have to stick with baby steps to be able to use Waze right, so until all these new features go live, let’s wait for version 4.67 to go live so that the app works correctly. More specifically, after the update to Android 11, Waze could no longer determine the user location due to GPS problems , and this happened regardless of the mobile device that was used to run the app.In an announcement released recently, Google acknowledges the issue but says that a fix has already been prepared and it should go live next week with a new app update.In other words, you don’t need an Android patch for the whole thing, and Waze should return to working normally when you install version 4.67.“Thanks for reporting Waze GPS issues on Android 11. The Waze team prepared a fix in the next Waze version. Please update your Waze version to 4.67, which will start rolling out next week,” a member of the Android Auto announced a few hours ago.The current version of Waze that you can download on Android and Android Auto is 4.66.1, and it was published on August 20. On the other hand, the most recent beta is 4.66.4.904, and it went live on September 5.Waze will also get a bunch of new features on both iPhone and Android, as the Google company announced a major update at its very first digital event called Waze On.The highlights include the lane assist tool borrowed from Google Maps, a feature that has already launched in some regions earlier this year. Furthermore, Waze will soon learn your driving patterns and offer trip recommendations right on your lock screen, all without having to launch the app.For now, however, we just have to stick with baby steps to be able to use Waze right, so until all these new features go live, let’s wait for version 4.67 to go live so that the app works correctly.