We’ve Seen Stranger Things This Year Than a MINI with a Roof Tent

Back in August, autoevolution ran a special coverage called Expedition Vehicles Month. For 31 or so days, we bombarded you with the most extreme builds in this segment, both old and new, and of course we’ve seen our share of oddities. But never a MINI with a roof tent.
Of all the vehicles out there, MINI is perhaps the less suited for such a conversion. After all, it’s name says it all: a small car, with a small roof enough to just keep the rain away. But there is one car in the MINI range that might just fit the bill, provided it gets converted by the right hands.
That MINI model is the Countryman, and the capable hands Autohome. Bring these two together, and you get something like this contraption in the gallery above. Created as a means to give MINI owners the confidence of spending a night in the open using the cars they own, the special roof has been made in such a way as to perfectly fit the car it is mounted on.
First, the colors chosen for it are black and white, the same contrasting hues used on the the roof and mirror caps of the car used for the photo shoot. Then, its shape when closed is that of a roof box fixed to the car by means of a special attachement system.
Once at the destination, the tent is raised by means of four gas pressure springs. When ready, it is roomy enough (2.10 meters in length and 1.30 meters in width) to house two people on a high-density mattress.
A foldable aluminum ladder to climb up onto the top floor of the car, LED interior light, doors and windows with zips and mosquito nets, storage nets and pockets are also offered with the tent.
The roof tent retails on the Autohome website for a little over 3,000 euros ($3,500).
That MINI model is the Countryman, and the capable hands Autohome. Bring these two together, and you get something like this contraption in the gallery above. Created as a means to give MINI owners the confidence of spending a night in the open using the cars they own, the special roof has been made in such a way as to perfectly fit the car it is mounted on.
First, the colors chosen for it are black and white, the same contrasting hues used on the the roof and mirror caps of the car used for the photo shoot. Then, its shape when closed is that of a roof box fixed to the car by means of a special attachement system.
Once at the destination, the tent is raised by means of four gas pressure springs. When ready, it is roomy enough (2.10 meters in length and 1.30 meters in width) to house two people on a high-density mattress.
A foldable aluminum ladder to climb up onto the top floor of the car, LED interior light, doors and windows with zips and mosquito nets, storage nets and pockets are also offered with the tent.
The roof tent retails on the Autohome website for a little over 3,000 euros ($3,500).