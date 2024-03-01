Weekend CGI Thoughts: 2JZ-Swapped 1969 Chevy Camaro or Slammed Widebody C10?

General Motors is currently thinking about bringing back plug-in hybrid models into the family as their EV plans are slowly but steadily crumbling on the altar of harmful software and quality issues. So, maybe they'll even revive the dearly departed Camaro pony and muscle car or the C10 pickup truck?
Unfortunately, we are pretty sure that even though fans would love to see them on the road again, the corner office head honchos won't allow it. As such, we have to accept the fact that starting late last year, Chevrolet ended production of the sixth generation Camaro, and the coupe plus Convertible is only available where still in stock. Sadly, there's also no word about a potential successor.
As for the Chevrolet C10, that one disappeared when the OBS (Old or Original Body Style) ended production after the 2002 model year – now, the C/K series is proudly represented by the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra siblings. Alas, do you really think people are giving up on any of them, even after all this time? As such, maybe it's time for Chevy Camaro fans to accept retirement and start thinking just like C10 enthusiasts – restoration and modification is the name of the game from now on.
In just one word, restomods can easily give you the best of both worlds and if you need ideas, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is always ready and willing to give anyone a helping hand. One proper example from the category is Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who takes us on a new journey of CGI discovery to the Chevy max!
More precisely, after previously imagining a Gold Kandy 1963 Pontiac Parisienne for an enthusiast owner 'traveling on a highway to hell' with a gold skeleton driver, he was still feeling in the mood for bonkers yet colorful ideas. As such, his suggestion for someone's next restomod build is a sparkling green 1969 Chevy Camaro concept featuring a couple of JDM touches to go along with the lowered suspension setup and the subtle widebody aerodynamic kit – a set of Toyo Proxes R888s, massive black aftermarket wheels, and a Toyota 2JZ swap!
It seems that engine swaps are all the rage nowadays – another couple of pixel masters recently pre-visualized a shop's towering LS blown V8 R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R idea that's about to come alive in front of the entire world in a marathon 48-hour Livestream that's supposed to cover the whole build in one take! Anyway, if you don't feel like angering the Camaro crowd with a green 2JZ example, there's another suggestion from the same CGI expert.
Next up, he again imagined another labor of Chevrolet C10 love, a gray and chrome slammed widebody pickup truck that only needs a hint of bronze on the wheels to stand out in any crowd. Hopefully, these two won't remain merely wishful-thinking projects for long, and someone with a suitable C10 or Camaro in the garage will fall in love with them. It would really be a shame if they remained just figments of someone's imagination. So, what do you think, should we start looking for donor cars or trucks?
