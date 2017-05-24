autoevolution

"We Simply Cannot Cone-Done This" Is the Perfect Reaction to a Good Prank

 
24 May 2017, 17:03 UTC
by
The pranks carried out on public roads vary from the more obscene ones where they draw a penis around the potholes to make sure they are covered quicker to the cuter ones involving a marijuana-sniffing police cat.

Starting now we can add a new one to the list, only this time it's the reaction from the law enforcers that merits more credit than the actual prank. It all happened in Redhill, a small town in the borough of Reigate and Banstead in Surrey, England, on Monday morning.

The first person to wake up that day and drive to work was greeted by a very odd scene. The road where their car was supposed to go was full of yellow traffic cones, scattered all over the place in a seemingly random manner. If the road were a green field and the cones the dirt dug out by moles, it would have made a lot more sense.

The pictures suggest a few drivers did get through the low-rise forest of cones, as proven by the few that got knocked over. However, when the Reigate and Banstead Police officers did arrive on the scene, in true 2017 manner, they didn't immediately proceed to clear up the road.

No, they first took a few pictures and posted them on their Facebook page. That's right, nothing comes ahead of a little online promotion because that's what keeps the likes coming. The best part, though, was the text that accompanied the images.

"We simply cannot cone-done this type of behavior and obviously someone somewhere has WAY too much time on their hands. Maybe a hobby of some sort is in order?"

"Give us a bell on 101 and I'm sure we can find use for your busy hands. Failing that I'm sure I could find a cheeky little traffic offense ticket that would fill that hand nicely."

Don't you just wish all police officers reacted like that? They're still doing their job, but they're not angry about it. If they came across the person who did, I'm pretty sure they wouldn't tase them, mace them or even throw them on the ground and arrest them. They would probably issue the ticket while having a polite and funny conversation. It's almost as if these guys want us to break the law just so we can meet them.
