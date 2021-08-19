We See Your Bugmobile and Raise You the Beetle Free Candy Edition

Some people would do crazy stuff to their rides, like the owner of this old Volkswagen Beetle, who decided to express their love for the Batmobile in a rather peculiar way.
Likely nicknamed the Bugmobile (there’s no better name for it, is there?), it started life many decades ago, and has received custom body panels since, like the edgy front and rear fenders, fattened up doors, roof scoop, and bat wings at the back.
The hood was also tweaked, custom tiny headlamps and turn signals were added on each side of the license plate, and the whole thing appears to have been painted matte black at one point.
It is also possible that the car is still a work in progress, and if it is, then maybe the owner would consider turning it into a Tumbler replica, because that one’s arguably one of the coolest Batmobiles ever.
As for the place where we spotted it, that would be good old Reddit, in the ‘bad’ car mods thread.
That is also where we laid eyes on yet another weirdly-tuned Beetle, whose body was chopped behind the B pillars, not to turn it into a pickup, but to make room for what is essentially a colorful oversized doll house, with one hue applied to the hood too.
Take a closer look at it and you will see that the surroundings were bedecked with fake turf and sprinkled by the occasional mushroom and sunflower, because fall may be just around the corner in the northern hemisphere, but it’s always spring in the owner’s heart.
Hopefully, this is nothing more than a promotional vehicle, preferably owned by someone’s better half, as it is probably one ‘Free Candy’ sticker away from getting pulled over. And if that happens, the officer would not be happy with some of the mods, and could start using the mighty pen.
