We Have Good and Bad News About the Next-Gen 2024 Kia Rio

Kia is indeed working on the next generation Rio, and that’s the good news, as previous rumors indicated that it might be dropped altogether due to poor sales. The bad news is that it will allegedly not be offered in several key markets anymore.
Europe is said to not receive the all-new Kia Rio anymore, and it might not launch in Australia either, because right-hand drive versions of the subcompact car will reportedly be a ‘no-no.’ Its U.S. introduction is uncertain, as we have yet to find out whether it will make its way to the New World to replace the current iteration.
Sporting some key updates that appear to have been inspired by larger models within the brand’s family, like the EV6 when it comes to the rear quarter windows, and some cues believed to be similar to those of the new Sonata, the 2024 Kia Rio was recently spied testing on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, in northern Sweden. The prototype wore a heavy disguise on the outside that makes it hard to spot some of the novelties, but it is clear that we are looking at the next generation.
The model has a completely new lighting signature with LED DRLs integrated into the main clusters and a new grille. It is impossible to make out some of the traits of the bumper, but it should feature a wide central air intake, albeit of smaller proportions compared to that of its predecessor. The roofline is slightly arched towards the rear, and sports a shark-fin antenna, and out back, it has a new lighting signature, bumper, diffuser, and double exhaust tips on the right-hand side that may suggest that we are looking at a somewhat sportier variant. The model has four lug nuts, just like the current one.
Zooming in on certain images reveals the top part of the new dashboard panel, which seems to host dual screens with a tablet-like design. Elsewhere, we can expect it to feature new everything, from the steering wheel, seats, door cards, center console, and buttons, to the enhanced technology and safety gear. Everything will be detailed in due course, so all we can do at the time is tell you that Kia’s all-new Rio Sedan is believed to be a few months away from its grand unveiling. The big date is nowhere in sight, but it might be shown towards the end of the year, or in early 2024.
As for its predecessor, the fourth generation, it has been around since 2016, with a facelift received four years later. In the United States, it is offered in two trim levels, the LX and S, with MSRPs of $16,750 and $17,390 respectively, both using a 120 horsepower 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. The hatchback starts at $17,690 and it comes in the S guise only.
