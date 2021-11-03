2022 Kia Rio Is One of the Most Affordable New Cars on Sale Stateside

Most people have apparently forgotten that Kia makes a subcompact car, the Rio, and due to the declined sales numbers, it might bite the dust altogether after the new model year. However, until that happens, the Korean automaker has announced the pricing of the 2022 Rio Hatchback and Sedan in the United States, which feature the company’s new logo.
Available in the LX and S trim levels, the 2022 Rio Sedan kicks off at $16,150 and $16,790 respectively, excluding the $995 destination charge. Getting the base trim level means having to limit to one of three exterior paint finishes and one trim color for the cockpit.
The better specified model has twice as many options, and both of them sport body-colored door handles and heated side mirrors, dusk-sensing halogen headlights, and 15-inch wheels with covers and 185/65 tires.
An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system sits between the central air vents and has wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, reversing camera, Siri Eyes Free, and USB input. On top of these, the S grade adds more USB charging ports, cruise control, remote keyless entry, central armrest, and 60/40 split-folding rear seats with adjustable headrests.
Getting the driver attention warning, forward collision avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, high beam assist, lane departure warning, lane following assist, lane keeping assist, and rear occupant alert means having to pay extra, as these are optional on the 2022 Rio S.
For the 2022 Kia Rio 5-Door, customers are looking at a minimum of $17,050. The hatchback variant is available in the S specification only and features the same stuff as the eponymous four-door.
Powering them is a 1.6-liter MPI gasoline engine that kicks out 120 horsepower (122 ps / 90 kW) and 112 pound-feet (152 Nm) of torque. No matter which one you go for, the EPA estimated fuel consumption is rated at 33/41/36 mpg (7.1/5.7/6.5 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined.
The better specified model has twice as many options, and both of them sport body-colored door handles and heated side mirrors, dusk-sensing halogen headlights, and 15-inch wheels with covers and 185/65 tires.
An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system sits between the central air vents and has wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, reversing camera, Siri Eyes Free, and USB input. On top of these, the S grade adds more USB charging ports, cruise control, remote keyless entry, central armrest, and 60/40 split-folding rear seats with adjustable headrests.
Getting the driver attention warning, forward collision avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, high beam assist, lane departure warning, lane following assist, lane keeping assist, and rear occupant alert means having to pay extra, as these are optional on the 2022 Rio S.
For the 2022 Kia Rio 5-Door, customers are looking at a minimum of $17,050. The hatchback variant is available in the S specification only and features the same stuff as the eponymous four-door.
Powering them is a 1.6-liter MPI gasoline engine that kicks out 120 horsepower (122 ps / 90 kW) and 112 pound-feet (152 Nm) of torque. No matter which one you go for, the EPA estimated fuel consumption is rated at 33/41/36 mpg (7.1/5.7/6.5 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined.