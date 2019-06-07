autoevolution
 

Watch Wrestling Match Spill Into the Street, on the Hood of a Car

This is live entertainment in its purest form: two wrestling pros, one from the U.K. and one from the U.S., took a recent wrestling match to the streets, brawling on the hood of cars, on top of a bus and in a fast food restaurant before the big finish back in the venue.
For wrestling fans, it was ultimate bliss, the Conventry Telegraph reports. It happened at the recent Kamikaze Pro Wrestling event at The Empire in Conventry, which saw 15-year-old Chantal Jordan take on 29-year-old Joey Janela. Jordan is less than 1 year into her professional career but, according to wrestling fans, she held her own.

The match started inside the venue, at The Empire, but the rule said that “falls count anywhere,” so the two athletes decided to bring the show outside. Videos shot on the scene show the frenzy around the (carefully choreographed) fight.

Jordan jumped on a telephone booth and landed on top of Janela, and then the two liberally handed out punches to the opponent on the hood of a Ford. Yes, there was a lot of hair flipping. At one point, they even got on top of a bus, before ending up in a nearby fast food joint, the publication says. They weren’t there for the food: they were still fighting.

The match ended in the arena, with Janela being declared winner. Still, Jordan tells the publication that she had the best match of her career and that she’s looking forward to working with the American again.

“When the match with Joey Janela was announced at Kamikaze Pro, I was very buzzed, and to be honest, after seeing Joey's work, I was expecting to be doing something crazy,” she says. “Working with Joey Janela was absolutely amazing, and he is so professional, really safe worker, and I do have a lot of respect for the guy.”

“He gave me the best match of my career so far and I really hope I can work him again in the future,” Jordan adds. “The feedback has been overwhelming, everyone I've spoken to has praised the match and said it is one of the best matches they've witnessed live this year.”


