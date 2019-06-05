Mars 2020 Rover Gets HD Color Cameras That Zoom

Rapper Young Thug Addresses Video of His 10YO Daughter Driving a Car

Rapper and music producer Young Thug found himself in the eye of the storm after a video surfaced on social media, showing his 10-year-old daughter driving a car by herself. 4 photos



The video was posted to Instagram by



Well, Young Thug wants you to know that he’s neither reckless nor stupid. As the video started making the rounds, he took to social media to post a note saying he was on top of the situation. Chances are he didn’t even know about it until it got out online.



“Never would I put my child’s life in danger nor anyone else’s life,i am out of town that video is clearly in Atlanta,” he wrote. “I am a very safe man, especially when it come down to my kids. I am very smart, last thing I’m looking for is clout/fame I have both. Plus she wouldn’t dare even ask me could she drive a car… But it’ll be handled ‘expeditiously.' You people must get smarter then you are to think I’m anywhere near such a thing.”







“A source close to Young Thug says his daughter was with her mother and driving just outside her home in Georgia. We're told no one else was in the area and she only drove for a short time... less than 30 seconds. Young Thug was not aware of the situation,” the report notes.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 3, 2019 at 6:01pm PDT



