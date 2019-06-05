autoevolution
 

Rapper Young Thug Addresses Video of His 10YO Daughter Driving a Car

Rapper and music producer Young Thug found himself in the eye of the storm after a video surfaced on social media, showing his 10-year-old daughter driving a car by herself.
Young Thug, real name Jeffery Lamar Williams, has 6 children by different women: 3 boys and 3 girls. One of the girls was shown at the wheel of a car, while a female adult helped her with the steering wheel and filmed the whole stunt. The girl is driving down an empty residential road but she’s barely tall enough to see over the steering wheel, not to mention that she’s a kid.

The video was posted to Instagram by The Shade Room and drew scathing comments from regular users and celebrities alike. Letting kids drive on their own is dangerous enough, but filming them and posting the footage to social media is a whole different breed of reckless (and stupid).

Well, Young Thug wants you to know that he’s neither reckless nor stupid. As the video started making the rounds, he took to social media to post a note saying he was on top of the situation. Chances are he didn’t even know about it until it got out online.

“Never would I put my child’s life in danger nor anyone else’s life,i am out of town that video is clearly in Atlanta,” he wrote. “I am a very safe man, especially when it come down to my kids. I am very smart, last thing I’m looking for is clout/fame I have both. Plus she wouldn’t dare even ask me could she drive a car… But it’ll be handled ‘expeditiously.' You people must get smarter then you are to think I’m anywhere near such a thing.”

TMZ confirms that the rapper didn’t even know about the impromptu driving “lesson,” saying that the girl was with her mother when it happened. The woman in the video, with the neon manicure, could be the mother herself.

“A source close to Young Thug says his daughter was with her mother and driving just outside her home in Georgia. We're told no one else was in the area and she only drove for a short time... less than 30 seconds. Young Thug was not aware of the situation,” the report notes.



