autoevolution

Ice-T Almost Shot an Amazon Driver and SVP Steve Clark Thinks It’s Funny

28 May 2019, 10:58 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Artists
Working as a delivery driver for Amazon can be a dangerous job, especially if you happen to come across trigger-happy, perpetually suspicious homeowners and have no form of visible identification on you.
7 photos
2019 Ford Transit Connect2019 Ford Transit Connect2019 Ford Transit Connect2019 Ford Transit Connect2019 Ford Transit Connect2019 Ford Transit Connect
One guy was almost shot by rapper turned actor Ice-T, as he was delivering a package to the star’s house. We know this from Ice himself, who took to Twitter to make the issue public and, at the same time, plead with Amazon to make their drivers wear some kind of uniform.

Clearly, Ice saw the man lurking around and, since he didn’t know a package was about to be delivered, brought out his gun(s), thinking the suspicious dude was about to harm him or his family. This could be corrected if the driver wore a uniform, a vest or even some type of logo on his shirt, the rapper says on social media.

“Message to Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries… Maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it… I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night… Just saying,” Ice wrote after the incident last week.

Asked if the driver wasn’t wearing a delivery man uniform, the rapper insisted that he was in plain clothes, adding that this isn’t safe.

While he raised a legitimate concern, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations & Customer Service Dave Clark found the whole thing hilarious. He responded to Ice-T, but in a manner he would a joke, mimicking his style and completely ignoring his complaint.

“Just sayin… thanks for the suggestion. We MF’ing love you and our drivers,” Clark wrote. “Lots of innovations coming on this and many that already exist to help you track your package and delivery on a map. Thanks for being a customer.”

As it turns out, delivery drivers with and without (but mostly without) uniforms have been threatened and harmed by the very people they were trying to service, so this is no laughing matter. Clark’s response sparked outrage online, with many pointing out that he owes Ice a proper reply – and Amazon drivers a new regulation to keep them safe.



ice t Amazon delivery driver rapper truck
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
RENAULT ArkanaRENAULT Arkana CrossoverSKODA Citigo-e IVSKODA Citigo-e IV CompactBMW 1 SeriesBMW 1 Series CompactOPEL Corsa-eOPEL Corsa-e CompactSKODA SuperbSKODA Superb CompactAll car models  
 
 