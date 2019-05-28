Ice-T Almost Shot an Amazon Driver and SVP Steve Clark Thinks It’s Funny

Working as a delivery driver for Amazon can be a dangerous job, especially if you happen to come across trigger-happy, perpetually suspicious homeowners and have no form of visible identification on you.
One guy was almost shot by rapper turned actor Ice-T, as he was delivering a package to the star’s house. We know this from Ice himself, who took to Twitter to make the issue public and, at the same time, plead with Amazon to make their drivers wear some kind of uniform.
Clearly, Ice saw the man lurking around and, since he didn’t know a package was about to be delivered, brought out his gun(s), thinking the suspicious dude was about to harm him or his family. This could be corrected if the driver wore a uniform, a vest or even some type of logo on his shirt, the rapper says on social media.
“Message to Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries… Maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it… I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night… Just saying,” Ice wrote after the incident last week.
Asked if the driver wasn’t wearing a delivery man uniform, the rapper insisted that he was in plain clothes, adding that this isn’t safe.
While he raised a legitimate concern, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations & Customer Service Dave Clark found the whole thing hilarious. He responded to Ice-T, but in a manner he would a joke, mimicking his style and completely ignoring his complaint.
“Just sayin… thanks for the suggestion. We MF’ing love you and our drivers,” Clark wrote. “Lots of innovations coming on this and many that already exist to help you track your package and delivery on a map. Thanks for being a customer.”
As it turns out, delivery drivers with and without (but mostly without) uniforms have been threatened and harmed by the very people they were trying to service, so this is no laughing matter. Clark’s response sparked outrage online, with many pointing out that he owes Ice a proper reply – and Amazon drivers a new regulation to keep them safe.
Clearly, Ice saw the man lurking around and, since he didn’t know a package was about to be delivered, brought out his gun(s), thinking the suspicious dude was about to harm him or his family. This could be corrected if the driver wore a uniform, a vest or even some type of logo on his shirt, the rapper says on social media.
“Message to Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries… Maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it… I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night… Just saying,” Ice wrote after the incident last week.
Asked if the driver wasn’t wearing a delivery man uniform, the rapper insisted that he was in plain clothes, adding that this isn’t safe.
While he raised a legitimate concern, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations & Customer Service Dave Clark found the whole thing hilarious. He responded to Ice-T, but in a manner he would a joke, mimicking his style and completely ignoring his complaint.
“Just sayin… thanks for the suggestion. We MF’ing love you and our drivers,” Clark wrote. “Lots of innovations coming on this and many that already exist to help you track your package and delivery on a map. Thanks for being a customer.”
As it turns out, delivery drivers with and without (but mostly without) uniforms have been threatened and harmed by the very people they were trying to service, so this is no laughing matter. Clark’s response sparked outrage online, with many pointing out that he owes Ice a proper reply – and Amazon drivers a new regulation to keep them safe.
Message To Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries.. Maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it..... I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night.... Just sayin.— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 21, 2019
Just sayin…thanks for the suggestion. We MF’ing love you and our drivers. Lots of innovations coming on this and many that already exist to help you track your package and delivery on a map. Thanks for being a customer.— Dave Clark (@davehclark) May 21, 2019