Arc Vector Motorcycle Needs Money to Be Built, Project Live on Crowdcube

Priced at £90,000 ($117,000), the Arc Vector, as the bike is called, is now a tool for attracting money on investor platform Crowdcube Arc says so far it received positive feedback from potential customers, with some 2,000 people claiming to want one. With that in mind, the Brits announced on Tuesday (May 28) that anyone can share a piece of the pie and also contribute to the creation of “a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in St Athan, South Wales” by investing in the company.Arc plans to build a 65,000 square feet headquarters at the location, complete with a manufacturing facility, a test track, a proving ground and a “private facility for clientele arriving by helicopter.”The bike builder plans to generate an investment of £850,000 on the platform. At the time of this writing, 202 investors pitched in over £617,000, meaning an average of £3,000 each.In exchange for the money, investors will become shareholders, and gain “one vote per share, pre-emption rights on an issue or transfer of shares, and equal economic rights to a dividend or distribution to other ordinary shares in issue.”Should the money raising effort be a success, Arc will build the Vector in limited numbers, only 399 units. Each will come with a 120 miles range on the highway (193 km) and 170 miles in the city (274 km). Electric motors push the bike from naught to sixty in 2.7 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph).More importantly than that though, each bike will sell with special Origin gear, centered around a haptic and armored jacket. The jacket will play music, for instance, right into the wearer’s body, with no need for headphones, and it can vibrate when a potential hazard is detected.The Zenith helmet to go with the bike and jacket features a head-up display inspired by fighter jet technology, with info being displayed on the visor, right in front of the rider’s eyes.