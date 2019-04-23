Amazon to Deliver Goods Right Into Your Garage

To solve the issue, the world’s largest online retailer has tried various alternative means to deliver goods, from drone to in-car delivery. And as of this week, a new option is on the table: in-garage delivery.To make this option a reality, Amazon will roll out two Key Smart Garage Kits for Prime members. One is the actual Wi-Fi garage door opener that can be accessed by Amazon personnel (myQ-connected Chamberlain or LiftMaster Wi-Fi) and the other a hub that converts any existing garage door opener into a connected one (myQ Smart Garage Hub).Once the systems are installed, all a shopper needs to do is check the “In-Garage delivery” box on the Amazon website, and the package gets shipped right inside to the safety of the garage.“We know it is important to keep innovating to make delivery as convenient as possible for customers, which is why we’re excited to now have Key for Garage available,” said in a statement Rohit Shrivastava, manager of Key by Amazon.“Today, we are thrilled to open Key by Amazon to millions of Prime members who can now have their Amazon packages delivered securely to their garages. With this new option, members can truly unlock the convenience of the Amazon experience.”If you plan to use this feature, make sure you place your order soon as the myQ Smart Garage Hub is for the time being at nearly 40 percent off ($49,99).But most importantly, make sure no one steals the Garage Kit before you install it.