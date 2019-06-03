Did The Volkswagewn ID.R Just Set a New Nurburgring Lap Record?

5 Rookie Driver Smashes Through Showroom Window at Hyundai Dealership in India

3 Woman Sees Dealership Employee Drive Her Dodge, so She Steals it Back

2 California Ford Dealership Gives Away Couple’s Car Brought in For Servicing

1 Car Thieves Casually Walk Into Georgia Dealership, Drive Off in 4 Cars

More on this:

Man Buys Himself a New Car With 66 Bags of Coins

Next time you’re fishing for small change in between the cushions of your sofa, remember this: save enough loose change and you may be able to buy your own car. 21 photos



This strange incident happened in the city of Cangzhou in the province of Hebei, late last month, the report says. It doesn’t mention what car the man ended up buying, but since there are several brands seen in the video, chances are this was probably a used car dealership. Another details the report doesn’t mention is how long the man needed to save this impressive amount.



The man had $18,800 in small coins, totaling 66 bags. He paid the rest of the amount by electronic payment, the report says, and was then able to drive home with his new car.



Most places would never accept this type of transaction. Elsewhere in the world, probably the only place where you can bring so much loose change is a bank – and there too, you would have to set up an account so you could deposit it.



Since the people over at the dealership also shot a video of the staff counting the money, we assume this hilarious incident doubled as a marketing strategy. After all, accepting the transaction does say about



At least, that’s what one man from China did, according to the South China Morning Post . He had set eyes on a $27,500 car and was able to pay more than half this amount with 66 bags of coins. It took the employees at the dealership several days to count the money, but based on the video available at the bottom of the page, they seemed to have had a blast. Even if they didn’t get paid for overtime.This strange incident happened in the city of Cangzhou in the province of Hebei, late last month, the report says. It doesn’t mention what car the man ended up buying, but since there are several brands seen in the video, chances are this was probably a used car dealership. Another details the report doesn’t mention is how long the man needed to save this impressive amount.The man had $18,800 in small coins, totaling 66 bags. He paid the rest of the amount by electronic payment, the report says, and was then able to drive home with his new car.Most places would never accept this type of transaction. Elsewhere in the world, probably the only place where you can bring so much loose change is a bank – and there too, you would have to set up an account so you could deposit it.Since the people over at the dealership also shot a video of the staff counting the money, we assume this hilarious incident doubled as a marketing strategy. After all, accepting the transaction does say about the dealership that it’s run by people with a healthy sense of humor. And money is still money, even if in small denominations.